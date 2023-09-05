MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as weak China data drives oil lower

News & Insights

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, tracking a decline in oil prices as weak services activity data from China stoked concerns about the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — slipped 0.6% with Brent LCOc1 trading at $88.44 a barrel by 1200 GMT.

A private-sector survey showed on Tuesday that China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in August, as weak demand continued to dog the world's biggest oil importer.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped for a third consecutive session, ending 0.9% lower, weighed down by a 0.9% drop in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a 1.3% decline in Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

The UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, slumped 1.8% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD lost 1.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI extended its losing streak to a fifth straight session, closing 0.6% lower with most sectors in the red.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender declined 1.6% while Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA dropped 3.3%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell for a second consecutive session, down 0.4%, with all sectors in the negative territory.

Tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU lost 1.5% and National Central Cooling Co TABR.DU slumped 4.1%.

The emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, slipped 1.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.2%, extending its losses to a fourth consecutive session with oil major Saudi Aramco 2222.SE falling 0.6% and Saudi National Bank1180.SE shedding 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.7%, extending its gains to a second session with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA adding 1.5% and Eastern Co EAST.CA surging 7.3%.

Egypt's main tobacco products maker Eastern reported a 90.1% surge in full-year net profit with revenue also increasing from a year earlier.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 11,411

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 7,601

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.6% to 10,066

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.7% to 19,044

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.7 to 1,948

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.6% to 4,727

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI dropped 0.9% to 9,656

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.4% to 4,053

