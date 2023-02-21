Commodities
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets drop as oil prices slip in volatile session

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

February 21, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets ended weaker on Tuesday, tracking subdued oil prices and global peers lower, as investors feared that the U.S. Federal Reserve would get more aggressive with interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Traders are also awaiting minutes of the latest U.S. Fed meeting, due on Wednesday, after recent data on core inflation raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia dropped 1%, extending its losses to a fourth session. The index was pulled down by a 1.9% loss in luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development 4322.SE and a 2.1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - eased in a volatile session as concerns about a demand-denting global economic slowdown outweighed support from supply curbs, and prompted investors to lock in profit following previous session's gains.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 2% loss in Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD and 1.5% drop in real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and the United Arab Emirates's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank dropped 1.4% and 0.7% respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dropped 0.1%, dragged down by losses in almost all sectors with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 1.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU falling 0.7%.

Qatari Stock Index .QSI eased 0.2%, snapping a four-session winning streak.

Islamic bank Dukhan Bank DUBK.QA dropped 31.2% after it started trading on Tuesday with opening price of 4 Qatari riyals and closing at 2.992 Qatari riyals.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 1.3% higher, snapping a three-session loss, with most of its constituent stocks in positive territory.

The index was helped by a 1.4% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a jump of 6.2% in Egypt's petrochemical producer and distributor Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals SKPC.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 1% to 10,270

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.2% to 10,694

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.3% to 17,039

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.01% at 1,936

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.7% to 4,633

KUWAIT

.BKP ended flat at 8,224

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,949

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.1 at 3,458

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

