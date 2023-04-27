MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets close mixed on economic worries; Egypt gains

By Ateeq Shariff

April 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday amid concerns around recession in the United States, with the Saudi index snapping six sessions of gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1.6%. The bank reported profits that were lower than last quarter although higher than the same period a year ago.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, despite an increase in consumer spending, and activity is set to moderate further as the effects of higher interest rates spread.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI finished 0.8% higher.

The Abu Dhabi bourse was driven by gains in the banking sector as positive earnings improved sentiment, hinting at a solid local economy, said Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com.

"The surge has countered the effects of declining oil prices. The main index could find some resistance if crude prices continue to retreat."

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - steadied after the previous day's price drop reversed the supportive impact of a surprise cut to OPEC production targets this month.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 2%, on broad-based gains with top lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA putting on 1.9%.

According to Negm, the Egyptian stock market rebounded with local investors boosting trading volumes. The banking sector could be a driver in gains for the broader market.

"Banks could see more accommodating conditions as the country might need to continue raising interest rates to fight inflation. At the same time, retreating fears over U.S. banking woes could improve investors' appetite for risk."

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.3% to 11,271

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.8% to 9,751

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.8% to 3,516

QATAR

.QSI added 0.7% to 10,145

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 2% to 17,797

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,895

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.3% to 4,735

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 7,940

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

