MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets climb with oil prices; Abu Dhabi slips

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trading on Thursday as oil prices rose, helped by strong demand in the U.S. and supply concerns after Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - gained, with Brent LCOc1 rising 0.3% to $84.3 a barrel by 0800 GMT. O/R

U.S. gasoline inventories slid for a sixth straight week and crude oil stockpiles also fell unexpectedly as processing increased while Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refining facilities continued for a second day on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up 0.6%, supported by gains in almost all sectors, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 1.0% and Qatar National BankQNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, gaining 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.3%, lifted by gains in IT, healthcare, real estate and finance.

Elm Company 7203.SE and Saudi Chemical Holding 2230.SE gained 2.7% and 9.4% respectively while Al Rajhi Bank1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, added 0.6%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, helped by gains in most sectors with tolls operator Salik Company SALIK.DU climbing 2.8% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 0.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI eased 0.3%, weighed by a 0.6% drop in Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 0.1% loss in conglomerate International Holding CoIHC.AD.

Among the losers, the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipped 4.3%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.