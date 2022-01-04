MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets buoyed by oil and global shares

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, in line with oil prices and global shares, shrugging off concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, supported by a 1.1% gain for the kingdom's largest lender, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

The Saudi central bank has extended a deferred payment programme meant to support the private sector by an additional three months until March 31, it said on Thursday.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew last month at the slowest pace since March amid concern over the spread of the Omicron variant, a survey showed on Tuesday, though this marked a 16th consecutive month of expansion,

Crude oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on expectations that OPEC+ producers meeting on Tuesday will stick with their planned output increase for February based on indications that Omicron will have only a mild impact on demand. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, buoyed by a 1.1% rise for top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 0.9% increase for sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The United Arab Emirates prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved Dubai's budget for the 2022-2024 financial years, with total expenditure of 181 billion Emirati dirhams ($49.28 billion), Dubai's deputy ruler wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The market was boosted by the larger budget announced and its expected positive impact on the economy, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.4%, with petrochemicals company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, fell 0.7%, hit by a 2.2% fall for telecoms giant Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.7% higher, with Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA climbing 4.9%.

The market was supported by upbeat data on the economy and non-oil sectors, Mourad said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,357

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.7% to 8,410

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.8% to 3,216

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 11,714

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.7% to 11,983

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,796

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,179

KUWAIT

.BKP firmed 0.2% to 7,668

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

