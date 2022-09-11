MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf major indexes advance as oil, global markets recover

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A tentative return of risk appetite to global stock markets and rebound in oil prices at the end of last week helped lift major Gulf equities, though they remained vulnerable to rate hikes and demand outlook worries.

Oil prices, a key driver for the Gulf's financial markets, rose about 4% on Friday, supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although futures posted a second weekly decline on back of aggressive interest rate hikes a China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook. O/R

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off all energy supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed and a small cut to OPEC+ oil output plans announced this week also supported prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI finished 0.9% higher, ending three consecutive days of declines, luxury developer Retal Urban Development Company 4322.SE rising 2% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is expected to tap international debt markets for a debut green bonds issue as soon as next week, five sources familiar with the matter said.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI inched up 1.2%, as almost all its constituent stocks moved in positive territory. Sharia lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA climbed 2.3%, while Qatari conglomerate Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was up 1.1%.

The Qatari market could see more gains if energy prices remain at their current levels, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO of MENA BDSwiss.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.7% higher amid higher trading volumes. Energy solutions provider Elsewedy Electric gained 3.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI advanced 0.9% to 11,940 points

QATAR

.QSI climbed 1.2% to 10,542 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.9% to 10,356 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX Traded flat to 1,928 points

OMAN

.MSX30 edged up 0.2% 4,520 points

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.2% to 8,440 points

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

