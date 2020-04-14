MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes end higher on hopes pandemic is reaching peak

By Ateeq Shariff

April 14 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses rebounded on Tuesday on hopes the coronavirus pandemic was nearing a peak and governments were taking more stringent measures to contain the outbreak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 1%, snapping two days of losses, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.3% and Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising 2.8%.

On Monday, Saudi Telecom extended its agreement for a period of 90 days with Vodafone VOD.L to acquire the group's shareholding in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA.

Saudi Arabia, which extended coronavirus curfew indefinitely, has reported 4,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 65 deaths.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI climbed 2.9%, led by a 3.5% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 3.6% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI increased 1.1% as International Holding IHC.AD surged 13.1%.

Early this week, the United Arab Emirates central bank urged commercial lenders to use the $70 billion worth of capital and liquidity measures launched by the regulator to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE, which as of April 13 had registered 4,521 virus cases, has sought to stem the spread of the disease by bringing vital sectors such as tourism and transport to a near halt.

The Qatari index .QSI closed up 1.1%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gained 2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 1%, with 28 of the 30 stocks on the index rising. Tobacco monopoly Eastern Co EAST.CA gained 1.8%.

The Arab world's most populous country has enforced a nightly curfew, banned large public gatherings and closed schools and universities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1% to 6,875 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.1% to 4,179 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 2.9% to 1,940 points

QATAR

.QSI increased 1.1% to 8,930 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 1% to 10,458 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX advanced 1.8% to 1,308 points

OMAN

.MSI ended up 1.7% to 3,603 points

KUWAIT

.BKP leapt 4.2% to 5,237 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

