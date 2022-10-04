MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities extend gains, Qatar posts best day in 4 years

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending their rebound, as markets tracked a rally in global shares and oil prices, with the Qatari index posting its biggest intraday gain in more than four years.

The MSCI All-World index .MIWD00000PUS was last up 0.9% on the day, buoyed by a growing belief among investors that central banks may be on the verge of shifting down a gear in their quest to fight inflation. MKTS/GLOB

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output in its meeting this week, while strong demand and upcoming sanctions on Russian oil also lent some support to prices. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI jumped 3.5%, its biggest intraday gain since August 2018. All stocks on the index gained, including Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 3.9%.

The Qatari bourse continued to rebound following the surge in other markets in the region and elsewhere, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

"However, it remains exposed to price corrections as natural gas resumes its decline."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI climbed 1.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 1.6%.

The kingdom's non-oil private sector growth remained solid in September, helped by a relatively strong pickup in output and new orders, albeit at a slower pace than in August as confidence softened, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1.8% higher, with banking sectors among the biggest advancers in a broad-based rally.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) DFM.DU said on Monday it planned to adopt a new methodology for its main equities indices, which will come into effect in the fourth quarter.

The Dubai bourse's general index, Sharia index, and sector indices will be calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, it said in a statement.

DFM shares added 3.5%, snapping a 4-day losing streak.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gained 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 2.5% higher, as the investors moved to buy the dip.

The World Bank has agreed to provide Egypt with $400 million to develop the logistics and transportation sectors and support the shift towards lower carbon emissions, the group said in a statement on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.5% to 11,780

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 1.5% to 9,909

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.8% to 3,379

QATAR

.QSI gained 3.5% to 13,033

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 2.5% to 9,924

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,880

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% to 4,582

KUWAIT

.BKP added 3.2% to 8,048

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

