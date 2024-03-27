News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

March 27, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Wednesday, on falling oil prices as the surge in crude stockpiles in the U.S. weighed on trader sentiment.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - declined for a second day, after a report that crude stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.9% to $85.46 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in finance, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slid 0.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU shed 0.3%, while Dubai Electricity and Water DEWAA.DU added 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.2%, with Purehealth PUREHEALTH.AD falling 1.3% and the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD sliding 1.5%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI eased 0.1%, weighed down by a loss of 0.7% in Baladna BLDN.QA and a 0.6% dip in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

However, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender gained 0.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was down 0.1%, weighed down by losses in most sectors with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, slipping 0.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical 4013.SE dropping 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Modern Mills Company 2284.SE surged as much as 30% on its market debut on Wednesday, trading at 62.4 riyals per share, up from an offer price of 48 riyals.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.