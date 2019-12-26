MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf dips in early trade, Aramco continues retreat

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were subdued on Thursday as the absence of some foreign investors due to year-end holidays dampened trading activity.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI inched down 0.1%, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE dropping 1%, while state-owned Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.3% to 35.1 riyals ($9.35).

On Tuesday, Aramco said Goldman Sachs may stabilise its stock by purchasing additional shares on the market. The stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed.

Yanbu National Petrochemicals 2290.SE declined 1.1% after its board proposed a lower second-half dividend this year.

On the other hand, National Commercial Bank 1180.SE edged up 0.2% after the lender raised its dividend for the second half to 1.2 riyal per share.

In Dubai, the benchmark index .TASI was down 0.2%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU slipping 0.5% and Mashreq Bank MASB.DU dropping 3.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged down 0.1% as telco Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD lost 0.4%.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Wednesday it expected gross domestic product to increase by 2% in the fourth quarter over the same period last year, Reuters reported citing state news agency WAM.

Qatar's main index .QSI slid 0.1%, hurt by a 0.9% fall in Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA and a 1% decrease in Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA.

($1 = 3.7525 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

