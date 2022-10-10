World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses track global shares, oil prices lower

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday, tracking global shares and oil prices lower, with the Saudi index extending losses for a third session.

Global shares dropped after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1% lower, hit by a 2.7% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.6% decline in diversified investment group Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

The negative performance came after a volatile week during which investors continued to contemplate global economic conditions, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

"As a result, the market could see additional price corrections for the remainder of the week."

In Abu Dhabi the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.8%, with the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 1.2%.

However, shares of hospital operator Burjeel Holdings BURJEEL.AD rose 15.5% on their market debut to 2.31 dirhams per share, up from an initial public offering price of 2 dirhams.

The listing is the latest in a string of IPOs in the Gulf that have defied wider market trends.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, with Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE falling 2.7%.

According to Makarem, price corrections were seen as traders booked gains in recent days, with volatility lingering.

"The market remains exposed to the conditions in oil markets."

Crude prices, a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets, ended five gains of gains as slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, revived concerns about a global recession and falling global fuel demand. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.5% lower, weighed down by a 2.8% fall in Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA

After trading hours, QNB, the Gulf's biggest lender said that third-quarter net profit rose nearly 14% as net interest income jumped nearly a third.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.3% to 11,530

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.8% to 9,831

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 1% to 3,339

QATAR

.QSI slipped 0.5% to 12,914

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.1% to 9,949

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,880

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.6% to 4,531

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 2.6% to 7,831

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

