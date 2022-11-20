World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slide on Fed rate hike prospects; Egypt edges up

November 20, 2022 — 08:50 am EST

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday with fears about sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker oil demand weighing on sentiment.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, posted a second weekly decline on Friday amid fears that rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China may squeeze demand.

Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line of Federal Reserve policy moves as five have their currencies pegged solely to the dollar and broadly follow the U.S. monetary policy moves.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.8%, pressured by banking stocks, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE down 1.2% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE dropping 1.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI also dropped 0.8%, extending losses to five sessions in a row, with financials and industrial stocks leading the losses.

Qatari conglomerate Industries Qatar IQCD.QA lost 1.6% while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was down 1.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1% for a sixth session of gains, with Elsewedy Electric SWDY.CA advancing 2.7%.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

