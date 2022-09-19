MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slide on elevated interest rate worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gulf stocks ended lower on Monday amid concerns that central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs to tame high inflation this week, which includes chances of a super-sized hike in the United States.

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected after data on Tuesday showed underlying inflation broadening out rather than cooling as expected.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.1%, extending losses for a second session, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.5% slide in the kingdom’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, while the Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI retreated 1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI slid 1.7% as most of the stocks on the index were in the negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which declined 4%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell by more than 2% pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline. O/R

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rebounded 0.9% as investors traded into weakness after four consecutive days of decline tuned its stocks more attractive to buy in.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 1.1% to 11,446

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 1% to 10,096

DUBAI

.DFMGI dipped 0.4% to 3,474

QATAR

.QSI shed 1.7% to 12,861

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.9% to 9,854

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.1% 1,936

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.1% to 4,470

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.7% to 8,397

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

