MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses slide before Fed meeting on higher rate bets

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equity market were subdued on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaking meeting, with many fearing interest rates would remain higher for longer.

Investors were awaiting a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington later on Tuesday.

The Fed is likely to need to lift the benchmark interest rate above 5% to curtail high inflation.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes, exposing the region to the direct impact from any monetary tightening by the Fed.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI fell 0.5%, dragged down by losses in financial and material sectors, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA dropping 1.9%, while heavyweights Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA were down 1.2% and 1.1% respectively.

However, Doha Bank DOBK.QA gained 1.8% after reporting a rise in full-year net profit of 765.4 million riyals($210.27 million) riyals.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was flat, as gains in industrial stocks were capped by losses in financial stocks. Tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU gained 1.5%, while lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 0.4%.

Utility provider National Central Cooling TABR.DU declined 1.1% and Gulf Navigation Holding dropped 0.8% after it reported a fall in FY net profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI opened in negative territory, extending losses to a seventh session. The index was weighed by a 0.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by market value.

The luxury real estate developer Retal Urban 4322.SE and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical 4013.SE fell 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI opened down 0.1%, dragged by a 0.3% drop in conglomerate International holding Company IHC.AD and a 0.4% decline in Alpha DhabiALPHADHABI.AD.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

