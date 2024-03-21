MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf bourses rise on Fed's rate cut stance; Dubai slips

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Thursday, led by the Saudi index, joining a global rally as investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication that it will still deliver three rate cuts this year.

The Fed kept borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday and signaled they still expect to ease interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.8% after previous session of losses, lifted by gains in finance and communications services sectors.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, soared 4.5%, the highest intraday rise in nearly three years, while the kingdom's largest lender, Saudi National Bank1180.SE, climbed 2.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was up for a fourth straight session and ended 0.2% higher, supported by a 1.1% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, and a 1.6% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI edged up 0.1% after a second consecutive session of losses, with most sectors in the green.

Ooredoo ORDS.QA gained 1.3% and the region's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, added 0.3%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, dragged down by losses in real estate, utilities, finance and communication services sectors. Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the emirate's largest lender, dropped 1.1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slipped 0.5%.

However, Parkin PARKIN.DU, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates, surged 35% on its first day of trading, closing at 2.84 dirham against IPO price of 2.1 dirhams.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.6%. ending four sessions of losses. E-Finance EFIH.CA surged 9.5% and Fawry for Banking TechnologyFWRY.CA climbed 7.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 12,836

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.5% to 8,117

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.1% to 10,211

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.6% to 29,055

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 2,051

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.4% to 4,791

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,286

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.3% to 4,278

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

