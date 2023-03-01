MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rise on China demand optimism

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 1 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, as solid growth in Chinese manufacturing activity revived investors' sentiment.

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, adding to hopes that a recovery in the world's top crude importer can offset a global slowdown and increase oil demand.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia ended 0.9% higher, extending its rally to a second session. The index was lifted by gains in financial and health care sectors, with the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, climbing 2.6% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE surging 5.4%.

Shares of petrochemical maker Methanol Chemicals 2001.SE fell 1.7% after it reported a 15% decrease in full-year profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, extending its gains to a second session. The index was helped by a 2.4% rise in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and a 0.6% gain in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

Emirates Insurance EIC.AD leaped nearly 15% after proposing 50 fils per share in annual dividend.

Abu Dhabi Aviation ADAVIATION.AD surged 11%, the highest intraday rise since Oct. 20, after the helicopter operator said its board would discuss ADQ offer and seek shareholders' nod.

In October, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said it had made an offer to take a controlling stake in Abu Dhabi Aviation and merge it with ADQ stakes in Etihad Engineering, AMMROC and GAL to create a "globally competitive aviation business".

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI ended 0.3% higher, helped by gains in industry, real estate and financial sectors.

Tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU rose 3% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 0.9%.

The Qatari index .QSI ended flat, with Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA rising 2.6% and the Gulf's largest lender Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declining 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.7%, ending its two-session losses, with most sectors in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Misr Fertilizers MFPC.CA climbed 2% and 3.5%, respectively.

Shares of El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA gained 2.4% after the cables and electricals maker reported a 79% rise in Q4 consolidated profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.9% to 10,192

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.4% to 8,070

QATAR

.QSI ended flat at 10,572

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.7% to 17,123

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,932

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.6% to 4,781

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,854

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% at 3,447

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.