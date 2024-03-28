MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rise in early trade on higher oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday as oil prices rose, following two consecutive sessions of decline, with traders reassessing latest data on U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up 0.3%, with Brent LCOc1 trading at $86.38 a barrel by 0750 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.6%, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance 8210.SE surging 5.2% and ACWA Power 2082.SE rising 2%.

Among other gainers, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE climbed 4%, after the Kingdom's largest lender appointed a new chief executive, replacing the acting CEO.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI rose 0.4%, with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, gained 0.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.7%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.2% rise in the Emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

However, Al Ansari Financial Services ALANSARI.DU slid 1.9%, its sharpest percentage intraday fall in more than two months, while National Central Cooling TABR.DU slipped 3.6% as both firms traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was little changed, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slid 1.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, the UAE's third-biggest lender, rose 1%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

