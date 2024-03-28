News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rise in early trade on higher oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

March 28, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday as oil prices rose, following two consecutive sessions of decline, with traders reassessing latest data on U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up 0.3%, with Brent LCOc1 trading at $86.38 a barrel by 0750 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.6%, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance 8210.SE surging 5.2% and ACWA Power 2082.SE rising 2%.

Among other gainers, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE climbed 4%, after the Kingdom's largest lender appointed a new chief executive, replacing the acting CEO.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI rose 0.4%, with most sectors trading in positive territory.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, gained 0.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.7%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.2% rise in the Emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

However, Al Ansari Financial Services ALANSARI.DU slid 1.9%, its sharpest percentage intraday fall in more than two months, while National Central Cooling TABR.DU slipped 3.6% as both firms traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was little changed, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slid 1.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, the UAE's third-biggest lender, rose 1%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.