MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses retreat on lower oil prices, inflation fears
By Ateeq Shariff and Fathimath Jazeela
June 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf retreated on Wednesday, tracking crude prices, and as global sentiment was weighed by persistent worries that rising interest rates would trigger a global recession.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slid 2.9%, posting broad-based declines, dragged down by Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE a 4.3% drop and a 2.9% decline in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender.
Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, tumbled on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers.
The White House asked the chief executive officers of seven oil companies to a meeting this week to discuss ways to increase production capacity and reduce fuel prices of around $5 a gallon as they make record profits.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.9% lower, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.9%.
In Abu Dhabi, equities .FTFADGI declined 1.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD retreating 2.5%.
The Qatari benchmark .QSI was down 1.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 2.5%.
U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to start his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75-basis-point rate hike is on the cards in July.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed will deliver a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.
Investors focused on the impact of the tightening monetary policy on economic growth and the Federal Reserve's next steps could cause a sharp slow down, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.8%.
According to Mourad, the Egyptian market remains exposed to the developments in Ukraine as well the selling pressure from international investors.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI down 2.9% to 11,320
ABU DHABI
.FTFADGI lost 1.8% to 9,302
DUBAI
.DFMGI slipped 0.9% to 3,236
QATAR
.QSI dropped 1.1% to 11,943
EGYPT
.EGX30 down 0.8% to 9,613
BAHRAIN
.BAX declined 0.5% to 1,829
OMAN
.MSX30 eased 0.2% to 4,137
KUWAIT
.BKP fell 0.3% to 8,005
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFAB
Latest Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Uganda says exploration results show it has 31 mln tonnes of gold ore
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- Hedge fund Kite Lake joins LGIM criticism of Tullow-Capricorn merger plans
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal