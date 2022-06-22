World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses retreat on lower oil prices, inflation fears

June 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf retreated on Wednesday, tracking crude prices, and as global sentiment was weighed by persistent worries that rising interest rates would trigger a global recession.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slid 2.9%, posting broad-based declines, dragged down by Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE a 4.3% drop and a 2.9% decline in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, tumbled on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers.

The White House asked the chief executive officers of seven oil companies to a meeting this week to discuss ways to increase production capacity and reduce fuel prices of around $5 a gallon as they make record profits.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 0.9% lower, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, equities .FTFADGI declined 1.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD retreating 2.5%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI was down 1.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 2.5%.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to start his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, with investors looking for further clues about whether another 75-basis-point rate hike is on the cards in July.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed will deliver a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.

Investors focused on the impact of the tightening monetary policy on economic growth and the Federal Reserve's next steps could cause a sharp slow down, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.8%.

According to Mourad, the Egyptian market remains exposed to the developments in Ukraine as well the selling pressure from international investors.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

