MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses rebound as calm returns after Omicron battering

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Monday, mirroring oil prices and global shares as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy.

European shares and U.S. stock futures firmed, oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel, while safe-haven bonds lost ground as markets latched on to hopes the new variant of concern would prove to be "mild".

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 0.9% and SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co 2020.SE advancing 4.5%.

Saudi Tadawul Group, which operates the kingdom's stock exchange, raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) on Sunday via an initial public offering that was priced at the top of the indicated range and oversubscribed 121 times.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Monday he was not worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant, Asharq Business reported, after crude prices plunged last week on fears the new variant would hammer demand.

Meanwhile, an OPEC+ technical meeting was postponed to Wednesday and an OPEC+ ministerial committee meeting moved to Thursday "to buy time to review things" in light of the new variant development.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1.8% higher, buoyed by a 3.6% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.1% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Dubai, the travel and tourism hub of the Middle East, on Sunday slid 5.2%, its biggest fall since March 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI concluded 2.2%, hitting a record high, boosted by a 5.8% jump in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

Amazon AMZN.O has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company's carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Sunday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.3% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6%, dragged down by a 10.1% plunge in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA as the stock traded ex-dividend.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 10,811

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 2.2% to 8,479

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.8% to 3,060

QATAR

.QSI added 0.1% to 11,471

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.6% to 11,212

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.5% to 1,754

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.3% to 4,118

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.5% to 7,550

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.