MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses mostly flat on falling oil prices; Saudi edges up

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday on falling oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's shares edged up following two consecutive declines.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI edged up 0.1% after previous session decline, supported by over 1% hike in Elm Company 7203.SE and a 1.2% lift in telecoms firm Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication 7040.SE.

Shares in insurer Saudi Enaya 8311.SE also surged 6.7% after saying its shareholders disapproved a take-over offer submitted by another rival United Cooperative Assurance 8190.SE, which was top loser on the index.

Separately, Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it will offer tax incentives for foreign companies that locate their regional headquarters in the kingdom, including a 30-year exemption for corporate income tax.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.1%, in a fifth days of losing streak, led by losses in property and financial stocks, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU decreasig 1.2% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU easing 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down 0.6%, extending losses to second consecutive session, led by a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, and a 1.6% fall in Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD.

Qatar's benchmark .QSI also fell 0.6%, its fourth negative day in a row, with most of its individual stocks in negative territory led by financial stocks. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA was down 1% and 0.8% respectively.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru)

