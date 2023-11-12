News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses mixed as China pessimism offsets higher oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/Tamara Abdul Hadi

November 12, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets put in a mixed performance on Sunday as higher oil prices were offset by worries of faltering demand from China, the world's top crude importer.

Oil prices - a major driver of Gulf financial markets - rose about 2% on Friday as Iraq voiced support for OPEC+ oil cuts ahead of a meeting of the group on Nov. 26. Brent futures LCOc1 settled at $81.43 a barrel. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI snapped a three-session losing streak on Sunday with a 0.3% gain. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA each rose 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI extended losses to a fourth consecutive session, easing 0.1%, with Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co 4240.SE falling 9.9% in its steepest drop in more than 13 months.

The retailer reported a third-quarter net loss of 202.9 million riyals ($54.1 million) compared to a net profit of 21.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Saudi Telecom 7010.SE fell 1.3% and Maharah for Human Resources 1831.SE was down 8.6%.

Data from China on Thursday showed policymakers struggling to control disinflation, casting doubt over the chances of a broad-based economic recovery in the world's biggest commodity consumer.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1.7%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA down 2.5% and Misr Fertilizer MFPC.CA losing 4.6%.

However, Credit Agricole Egypt CIEB.CA gained 3.7% as the lender reported a 121% jump in third quarter consolidated net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 0.1% to 10,834

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.3% to 10,007

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.6% to 23,911

BAHRAIN

.BAX fell 0.1% to 1,930

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.5% to 4,560

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.3% to 7,252

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

