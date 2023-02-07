MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses mixed amid economic uncertainty; Egypt extends gains

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Qatar's bourse declining the most amid caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Financial markets expect the Fed will need to lift its benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years.

Investors were awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington later on Tuesday.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The Qatari stock market was in the red as natural gas prices maintained their strong downward trend. However, the market could find some support from strong earnings in the financial sector, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell for a seventh session, slipping 0.8%, weighed down by pressure on heavyweight financial and healthcare sector stocks.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was marginally higher, helped by a 2% jump in real estate developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD after the firm launched Manarat Living, a boutique residential development.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, rallying for a fifth straight session as state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU and toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU added 0.8% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.9%, extending gains to a second session, as the index was boosted by a 3.1% gain in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA

According to Farah Mourad, the Egyptian stock market was boosted by optimism ahead of a large IPO programme to be announced by the Egyptian government.

Egypt's government aims to announce a detailed plan to offer stakes in at least 20 state companies over the coming year, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said after a cabinet meeting last week.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.8% to 10,470

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI flat at 9,919

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.1% at 3,405

QATAR

.QSI lost 1.3% to 10,572

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.9% to 16,900

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,935

OMAN

.MSX30 up 0.1% to 4,758

KUWAIT

.BKP flat at 8,238

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru)

