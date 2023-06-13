MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses gain on rising oil prices, Fed rate pause optimism

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking oil prices higher, while investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the region's financial markets - climbed 1.1% on Tuesday, with Brent crude LCOc1 up to $72.61 a barrel, as of 0640 GMT.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI rose 0.7%, recouping its losses across three consecutive sessions, with all sectors trading in the green.

Index heavyweights Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC QISB.QA and Ooredoo QPSC ORDS.QA gained 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI added 0.2% in early trade, supported by gains in most sectors, with Emaar Properties PJSC EMAR.DU gaining 0.7% and tolls operator Salik Company PJSC SALIK.DU rising 1%.

The Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank PJSC ENBD.DU rose 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%, helped by a 1.6% gains in Multiply Group PJSC MULTIPLY.AD and 1.2% rise in blue-chip developer Aldar Properties PJSC ALDAR.AD .

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI inched up 0.1%, lifted by gains in finance, health care and industry sectors, with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE adding 0.8% and Banque Saudi Fransi SJSC 1050.SE rising 1.1%.

Most market participants expect the U.S. central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

Currencies in most Gulf Cooperation Council countries are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

