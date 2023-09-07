MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed; Saudi posts biggest weekly loss in a month

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday on worries that stubborn U.S. inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer, with the Saudi index posting its biggest weekly loss since early August.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1% drop in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

The International Monetary Fund expects GDP growth in Saudi Arabia to slow further from the current 1.9% forecast to reflect the latest extension of oil production cuts, an agency official said, even as non-oil growth is seen remaining strong.

On the flip side, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE finished 1% higher, a day after declining 2.2%. Spain is analysing STC's purchase of a 9.9% stake in Telefonica TEF.MC to ensure that its strategic interests are upheld, signalling a potential hurdle.

The Saudi index posted a weekly loss of 2.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.5%, ending three sessions of losses, led by a 5% jump in Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI advanced 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which gained 3%.

The Qatari stock market stabilized to a certain extent after recording losses during the last few weeks, returning to the lower end of this year's range, said Khaldoun Hilal, chief executive officer at KAMA Capital.

"However, it could remain exposed to the volatility in natural gas prices."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.8% higher.

Headline inflation in Egypt is expected to surge to a new record high in August after having broken records in both June and July, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, with tobacco, culture and recreation prices increasing.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.7% to 11,216

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.5% to 9,660

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.5% to 4,059

QATAR

.QSI gained 1% to 10,238

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.8% to 19,376

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,942

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.7% to 4,690

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.7% to 7,691

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

