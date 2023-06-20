MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed on China growth concerns

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 20 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors were cautious amid volatile oil prices and awaited more details on China's plans to shore up its sluggish economic recovery, with Dubai and Qatar ending lower and Saudi and Abu Dhabi closing higher.

China on Tuesday cut two benchmark lending rates by 10 basis points each. The rate cuts are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI extended losses to a second straight session, ending 0.3% lower. The index was dragged down by losses in financial, utilities and industrial sectors with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slumping 1.2% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU dropping 0.6%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU slipped 1%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI fell 0.2%, giving up the previous session's gains, weighed by a 1.2% decline in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, and a 1.6% drop in Ezdan Holding ERES.QA.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI inched up 0.1%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 0.7% and Company for Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE climbing 2.3%.

Shares of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory 4015.SE jumped as much as 30% to 78 riyals in its market debut from an offer price of 60 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced for a third consecutive session, rising 0.1%, buoyed by a 1.1% gain in Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and a 1.8% rise in Burjeel BURJEEL.AD.

"Oil prices remained volatile as Chinese economic recovery continues to fuel concerns among traders, affecting oil demand expectations," said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up on Tuesday with Brent crude LCOc1 up 0.9% at $76.78 a barrel at 1226 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.4%, extending previous session losses with financial and materials sectors trading in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Misr Fertilizers Production MFPC.CA slipped 0.7% and 4%, respectively. Ezz Steel ESRS.CA slumped 4.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.1% to 11,431

KUWAIT

.BKP ended flat at 7,821

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.2% at 10,2267

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.4% to 17,922

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,957

OMAN

.MSX30 ended flat at 4,682

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.1% to 9,464

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.3% at 3,774

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Eileen Soreng)

