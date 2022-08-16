MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed amid volatile oil prices

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday as oil prices were volatile and corporate news drove trading in some stocks.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose by about 1%, erasing earlier losses, as the market awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports, and as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China limited gains. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to finish flat.

The kingdom's consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, accelerating from a 2.3% pace in June.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.2%, hit by a 1.1% fall in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD as investors continued to lock in profits.

Shares of IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $167 billion, have risen over 120% so far this year.

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare to real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions at a total value of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI added 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 1.2%.

The Qatari stock market was underpinned by a rise in natural gas prices, said Fadi Reyad, Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

"The high price level could help the market return to an upward trend."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI reversed early losses to close 0.5% higher, buoyed by a 3.2% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The board of Emaar Properties, which owns the Dubai Mall, will meet on Thursday to discuss the sale of its e-commerce fashion business, the company said on Monday.

The meeting will be held a week after Emaar announced a $2 billion cash and stock buyout of a joint venture partner in one of its real estate projects.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.3% drop in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 12,545

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 10,183

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.5% to 3,415

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 13,749

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 9,843

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,899

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.2% to 4,652

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 8,528

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

