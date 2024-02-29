News & Insights

World Markets
EAST

MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

February 29, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which is likely to set the tone for rate cut expectations.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index, is due later in the day, and investors signalled caution after dialling back bets for the first rate cut to June. At the start of the year, wagers were on the Fed cutting rates in March.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia usually follow any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.2%, led by a nearly 30% surge in Avalon Pharma 4016.SE, rising for a third consecutive session after listing.

During the first three days of trade, the Saudi Exchange allows 30% fluctuation limits.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.3%.

Abu Dhabi's bourse faced a decline today and continued to hover around its October support level. Geopolitical tensions and oil market uncertainty could continue to dampen market sentiment. Still, a potential rebound or improvement in these areas could lead to a strong recovery, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed as investors kept their powder dry ahead of U.S. data expected to offer further clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.4%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 1.3%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI slipped 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in telecoms firm Ooredoo ORDS.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.3%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA advancing 6.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 12,631

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 9,255

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.4% to 4,309

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,475

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.3% to 28,964

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 1% to 2,005

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.5% to 4,555

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% to 8,159

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.