MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses end lower as oil prices drop ahead of Fed minutes

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell and caution prevailed among investors ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - eased on Wednesday with Brent crude LCOc1 losing 0.66% at $82.50 per barrel by 1230 GMT.

The Fed's minutes due at 1900 GMT will come at a time when hawkish rhetoric from policymakers and signs of economic resilience have spurred worries that major central banks could keep raising interest rates for longer.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

In Abu Dhabi, its benchmark index .FTFADGI fell 0.6%, extending its losses to a third session. The index was pulled down by a 3% drop in fertilizer maker Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD and a 4.4% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD, the worst intraday decline since June.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI dropped 0.9%, dragged down by losses in almost all sectors, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 2.3% and tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU falling 2.6%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI eased 0.3%, extending its losses to a second session. The index was dragged down by losses in most sectors with the Gulf region's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, dropping 1.7%.

Shares of Qatar Insurance QINS.QA dropped 10% to 1.5 riyal, hitting a more than 13-year low and falling to their steepest intraday decline since February 2020.

The Gulf's biggest insurer reported a full-year consolidated net loss of 637 million riyals, compared to a profit of 630 million riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1.5%, with almost all of its constituent stocks in the red.

The index was weighed down by a 1.3% loss in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a slide of 2.5% in electronic payments firm Fawry FWRY.CA.

Among the losers, El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA and Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA declined 3.8% and 2.5% respectively.

"The Egyptian stock market remained exposed to new losses as traders moved to secure their gains," said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.3% to 10,665

EGYPT

.EGX30 declined 1.5% to 16,777

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,936

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,634

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.7% at 8,163

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.6% to 9,889

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.9% at 3,427

