MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf bourses drop on weaker oil prices; Saudi gains

March 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf declined on Wednesday on falling oil prices as the surge in crude stockpiles in the United States weighed on trader sentiment, although the Saudi index bucked the trend.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dropped for a second day, after a report that crude stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

Brent LCOc1 fell 0.8% to $85.58 a barrel by 1250 GMT.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI fell 0.7% to 9,958, its lowest level in more than one and a half months, with almost all sectors in negative territory.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, lost 0.6% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA slipped 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI slid for a third straight session and ended 0.5% lower, with Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD sliding 2.1% and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, falling 1.8%.

Among other losers, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial BankADCB.AD, the UAE's third-biggest lender, lost 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was down for a second straight session and ended 0.3% lower with most sectors in the red.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 0.7% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU slid 0.5%, while Emirates NBDENBD.DU, the emirate's largest lender, dropped 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.2%, after losing for three straight sessions, with most of its constituents posting gains.

Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE advanced 3% and Saudi Research and Media Group 4210.SE climbed 5.7%.

Among other gainers, Modern Mills Company 2284.SE soared 30% on its first day of trading, closing at 62.4 riyals against an IPO price of 48 riyals.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 2.9%, extending its losses to a second consecutive session, with all stocks in the red.

E-Finance for Digital EFIH.CA slumped 11.6% and Commercial International Bank COMI.CA slipped 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.2% to 12,608

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.3% to 8,074

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.7% to 9,958

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 2.9% to 28,224

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 2,068

OMAN

.MSX30 was down 0.9% to 4,711

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.5% to 9,273

DUBAI

.DFMGI was down 0.3% to 4,232

