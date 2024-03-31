MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends decline

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 31 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday, led by the Saudi index, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell indicated the latest inflation data did not undermine the central bank's baseline outlook.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down for a second straight session and dropped 1.3%, with almost all sectors in the red.

ACWA Power 2082.SE fell 3.5% and Saudi National Bank1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, lost 1.5%.

Among other losers, Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries 4016.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, slid 7.8% and 1% respectively.

Meanwhile, the index gained 3.6% on a quarterly basis.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dropped for a fifth straight session and ended 1% lower with almost all sectors in the negative territory.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA slipped 3.4% and 1.5% respectively, while Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing QAMC.QA dropped 4%.

The index lost 9.1% in the first quarter of 2024 after posting gains in the previous two quarters, according to LSEG data.

The latest U.S. inflation data is "along the lines of what we would like to see," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in comments that appeared to keep the central bank's baseline for interest rate cuts this year intact.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy changes are usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 extended its losses to a fourth straight session and lost 2.5% to 26,883, lowest levels in more than two months.

E-Finance EFIH.CA and Eastern Co EAST.CA slumped 6.6% and 6.1% respectively, while Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 3.8%.

The Egypt index has advanced 8% in the January-March quarter, extending gains for seven straight quarters in a row.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI dropped 1.3% to 12,402 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.6% to 8,037 QATAR .QSI fell 1% to 9,847 EGYPT .EGX30 was down 2.5% at 26,883 BAHRAIN .BAX lost 0.7% to 2,043 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.8% to 4,636 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

