MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses drop amid hawkish Fed tone, Mideast conflict

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday amid warnings of possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S Federal Reserve, and worries of escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S. economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down for a third consecutive session, ending 1.5% lower, with all sectors in the red.

Elm Company 7203.SE dropped 2.3%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, slipped 2.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI fell for a fifth straight session, ending 0.9% lower, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropping 2.2% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA sliding 3%.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA dropped 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 2.3%, with almost all stocks in positive territory, including Eastern Co EAST.CA and Talaat Mostafa Group TMGH.CA which surged 6.9% and 8.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war mushrooming into a wider Middle East conflict rose on Sunday, with the U.S. sending more military assets to the region as Israel pummeled Gaza overnight and also hit targets in Lebanon and Syria.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 1.5% to 10,496

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.9% to 97,18

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.3% to 22,128

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,944

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.9% to 4,640

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.6% to 7,334

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by David Holmes)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.