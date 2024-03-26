MIDEAST-STOCKS-Gulf bourses drop ahead of US inflation data

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf declined on Tuesday, led by the Dubai index, as investors assessed the likely path of interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of key inflation data due later in the week.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was down 0.8%, after gaining for three straight sessions, with most of its constituents posting losses.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropped 1.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU slid 1.2%, while Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, the emirate's largest lender, lost 0.9%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI ended 0.7% lower, down for the second consecutive session, with all sectors in the red.

Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA and Qatar's Commercial Bank COMB.QA slid 1.5% each, while Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA fell 5.3%.

But Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, gained 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.6%, extending its losses to a third straight session.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom' largest lender, dropped 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries 4016.SE and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE, down 3.8% and 1.2%, respectively, were among other losers.

The healthcare services provider Mouwasat Medical Services 4002.SE, however, gained 8.2%, the sharpest intraday rise in a year.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was little changed, with Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slipping 1% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD down 0.3%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD gained 1.1%.

The crucial February reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday. A hot reading for the PCE index could dent market optimism around early rate cuts.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 snapped its three-session winning streak and ended 1% lower, with all sectors in the negative territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA slipped 1.3% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA lost 4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 12,586

KUWAIT

.BKP ended flat at 8,095

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.7% to 10,026

EGYPT

.EGX30 fell 1.0% to 29,058

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 2,076

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.6% to 4,755

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI ended flat at 9,318

DUBAI

.DFMGI was down 0.8% to 4,246

