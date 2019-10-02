MIDEAST STOCKS-Global stocks decline weighs on Gulf markets

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf equity markets fell in early trading on Wednesday, taking their cue from global stocks which dropped following weak economic data in the United States and Europe.

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in September to its weakest level in more than a decade as business conditions deteriorated further amid trade tensions between China and the United States.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone contracted at its steepest rate in almost seven years last month, according to a survey on Tuesday that suggested there would not be a turnaround any time soon.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was 0.4% down as Riyad Bank 1010.SE lost 1.8%, while country's largest lender National commercial Bank 1180.SE was down 1.1%.

Maharah Human Resources 1831.SE declined 2.7% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

But the fuel retailers Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services 4200.SE and Saudi Automotive Services 4050.SE both surged 10% following the news that Ministry of Energy has increased profit margins of fuel stations and other service centres.

Saudi Arabia's economy slowed sharply in the second quarter amid oil output cuts by the world's largest crude exporter, government data showed on Monday, raising fears of an economic contraction this year.

Moreover, Rating agency Fitch downgraded Saudi Arabia's credit rating to A from A+ on Monday, citing rising geopolitical and military tensions in the Gulf following an attack on its oil facilities and a deterioration of the kingdom’s fiscal position.

Qatar's index QSI edged down 0.3% as Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA and Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA both fell 1.2%.

Qatar's economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according to government statistics, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI dropped 0.3%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.4% and Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD slipping 0.6%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI was also down 0.3% led by a 1.7% fall in market heavyweight Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

