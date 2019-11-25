MIDEAST STOCKS-Global mood lifts most of Gulf; Egypt extends losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 25 (Reuters) - All major Gulf bourses rose on Monday, taking a cue from global equity markets as investors turned optimistic about some progress in U.S.-China trade talks, but Egypt remained pressured due to sell-off in blue chip stocks.

A Chinese state-backed newspaper reported that Beijing and Washington were "very close" to an initial trade agreement, adding to optimism from Friday, when the presidents of both countries reiterated their desire for a deal.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.2%, driven by a 2.9% hike in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE and a 0.5% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

In the previous session, the index snapped a five-day rally, which was triggered following a lending boom related to Saudi Aramco's public listing.

Saudi banks are marketing loans to help locals subscribe Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE initial public offering (IPO), with some offering four times the usual lending limit, Reuters reported citing two financial sources.

The jump in lending has prompted Saudi Arabia's central bank to monitor banking sector liquidity on a daily basis assuring that there have not been any liquidity issues so far.

Also, rating agency Moody's on Monday said that the outlook for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) banks is stable except for Oman.

However, the Oman's index .MSI traded flat.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 1%, led by a 0.7% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.2% gain in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI ended 0.7% as all its real estate stocks rose with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 1.2%, while its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU was up 2.5%.

Among other stocks, logistic company Aramex ARMX.DU advanced 2.8%.

On Sunday, Dubai posted a 2.1% year on year economic growth in the first half of 2019, with real estate activity having grown also by 2.1% in the same period and contributed nearly 7.4% to the total GDP.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.6%, snapping three straight days of losses, with Commercial Bank COMB.QA increasing 2.3%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA added 1.8%.

Outside of Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.5%, with 24 of its 30 stocks declining. The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA fell 0.5% and Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA slid 3.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

