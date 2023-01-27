World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-First Abu Dhabi Bank drags Abu Dhabi on weaker earnings

January 27, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohammad Edrees

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi stocks closed more than 2% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday after its largest lender by assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank, reported weaker than expected earnings.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI slid 2.7%, its biggest intraday loss since mid may, dragged down by a 4.8% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

On Thursday, the lender posted 2.5 billion dirhams ($680.66 million) net profit in the fourth-quarter, a 26% decline from last year that missed analyst estimates of 2.95 billion dirhams.

The lender also slashed its annual cash dividend by 26% to 52 fils a share from 2021.

Among other losers, state-controlled integrated utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (also known as TAQA) TAQA.AD tumbled 8.2%, while investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD plunged 6.7%.

The Abu Dhabi index continued its decline under the pressure

of the lower performance of First Abu Dhabi Bank, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

According to Daniel, a modest performance in oil markets is also leaving equities without much support.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI settled 0.8% lower, weighed down by heavy losses in utilities and index heavyweight real estate stocks.

Shares of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU declined 4.6%, its worst day since debut in the market, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.6%

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 2.7% to 9,661

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.8% to 3,329

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

