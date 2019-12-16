MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lifts Saudi up as Aramco extends gains

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session helped by banking shares, while most other major Gulf markets were also up.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1% and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE up 1.1% on its fourth day of trading.

Saudi state oil company Aramco is due to join the Tadawul index and global benchmarks such as MSCI and FTSE this week, which according to analysts should fuel further demand, particularly from "passive" investors who track such indexes.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion on Dec. 5 through its IPO and plans to exercise a 15% greenshoe option in whole or part during the first 30 days of trading. If the option is exercised in full, the total raised from the IPO would amount to $29.4 billion.

Among other stocks, Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE added 0.4% after its board proposed a 1.5 riyals per share dividend for the second half of 2019.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.6%, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session. Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, increased 2% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was up 0.4%.

Amlak Finance AMLK.DU soared 11.7% after the Sharia-compliant lender announced on Sunday its action plan to handle accumulated losses.

The Qatari index .QSI opened up 0.2%, driven by a 1% gain in the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, and a 1.1% rise in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded flat, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD easing 0.7%, while First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 0.3%.

On Monday, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender said it expanded its network further in Saudi Arabia by opening a branch in Jeddah.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

