MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lift Saudi shares; blue-chip selloff dents Egypt

March 22 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf reversed course to end higher on Monday, with Saudi Arabian equities leading gains on the back of financial shares, while a blue-chip selloff tripped the Egyptian bourse.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE increasing 2.1%, after investment bank EFG Hermes raised its raised target price to 89 riyals ($23.73) from 73 riyals earlier.

"We underestimated Rajhi's success in gaining ground in mortgages and the robust mortgage growth in the Kingdom," EFG Hermes said in a report.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 0.4%, as it maintained its pledge to declare a $75 billion dividend for 2020, despite a sharp decline in 2020 profits.

The company said on Monday its net debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled to 55% in 2020 from 26% a year earlier.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI ended 0.2% higher, snapping three straight days of losses, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD adding 0.4%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI, also closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.9% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI ended 1.2% lower, hit by a 3.5% plunge in Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was down 0.8%.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed added pressure on the property sector in the region, where supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments for years in a market where foreigners account for the bulk of the population.

The Dubai real estate market is likely to remain in the doldrums over the next few years despite optimism over rising demand for certain market segments, with oversupply continuing to be a problem.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 2.4% lower, as all shares on the index except one retreated, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 2.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 9,547 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.2% to 5,733 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI declined 1.2% to 2,552 points

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.1% to 10,227 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 2.5% to 10,537 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 0.3% to 1,471 points

OMAN

.MSI lowered by 0.1% 3,732 points

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 0.3% to 6,385 points

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

