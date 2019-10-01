MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials lead Egypt higher as banks weigh on Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A rebound in financial shares boosted Egypt's blue-chip stock index on Tuesday, a day after it took a breather to snap three straight days of gains, while Saudi Arabia reversed early gains as most of its banks declined.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 1.7% with its largest bank, Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, leaping 3.1% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA increasing 2.3%.

Egypt's M2 money supply growth accelerated to 11.78% year-on-year in August, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing data from the central bank.

The money supply stood at 3.93 trillion Egyptian pounds ($242.29 billion) as of the end of August from 3.88 trillion pounds at the end of July.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI dropped 0.5% with most of its banks on the index sliding. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE decreased 0.6% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE declined 2.1%.

Metlife AIG ANB 8011.SE plunged 4.7% to be the top loser on the index. Walaa Cooperative Insurance 8060.SE said on Sunday it had a binding agreement to acquire Metlife in an all-share deal.

Saudi Arabia's economy slowed sharply in the second quarter amid oil output cuts by the world's largest crude exporter, government data showed on Monday, raising fears of an economic contraction this year.

The kingdom last contracted in 2017 before recovering to 2.2% growth last year, helped by strong oil output.

Qatar's index .QSI closed 0.7% higher, ending three straight days of losses. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA added 1.5% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA climbed 2.6%.

Rating agency Moody's said last week the outlook for Qatar's banking sector remained stable as infrastructure spending drives economic growth.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged 0.1% down led by a 0.6% fall in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 2.3% slide in Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

Amlak Finance AMLK.DU soared 14.8%, however, its biggest rise since June 2015. The sharia-compliant finance company said it has been awarded 780 million dirhams ($212.37 million) in a court ruling against an arbitration being administrated since 2013. []

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also ended 0.1% lower, with Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD losing 0.7% and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD down 1.9%.

The consumer price index (CPI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell 2.04% in August compared to a year earlier, according to government statistics published on Tuesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI fell 0.5% to 8,053 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.1% to 5,054 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI slipped 0.1% to 2,779 points

QATAR

The index .QSI rose 0.7% to 10,435 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 up 1.7% to 14,497 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX dropped 0.1% to 1,516 points

OMAN

The index .MSI added 0.5% to 4,036 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was down 0.2% at 6,161 points

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

($1 = 16.2200 Egyptian pounds)

