MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials elevate most of Gulf, Egypt up again

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stocks rose on Wednesday, mostly led by financials with Saudi extending gains for a fourth straight session, while gains in blue-chips bolstered Egypt.

In Saudi, the index .TASI ended 0.7% higher, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and Riyad Bank 1010.SE adding 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively. They said they had ended preliminary merger talks in separate stock exchange filings on Monday.

Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares meanwhile fell 2.8% to 36.7 riyals ($9.79) on the first day of their inclusion in the MSCI emerging markets index.

The oil giant's shares were also included in the Saudi Tadawul index on Wednesday and will join the FTSE global benchmark on Thursday.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rebounded for a second day, increasing 1.2% with 24 of 30 stocks rising. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, the country's largest lender, jumped 2.3% and Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA advanced 2.4%.

Exchange data showed foreign investors were net buyers of Egyptian stocks on Wednesday.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 1.1% as Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 2%, and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was up 1.2%.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 0.4% after saying it had received shareholder approval for the acquisition of unlisted Dubai-based Noor Bank.

The acquisition will make the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant bank one of the top Islamic banks in the world, with total assets worth 275 billion dirhams ($74.87 billion), up from 230 billion dirhams at the end of September.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed up 0.7%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD adding 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD gaining 1%.

On Monday, FAB said it had further expanded its network in Saudi Arabia by opening a branch in Jeddah.

** Qatar was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 8,253 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.7% to 5,095 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 1.1% to 2,787 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.2% to 13,794 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,584 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,943 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.5% at 6,829 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

