MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials drag major Gulf markets lower

Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, as financial shares dropped after the International Monetary Fund warned of rising debt risks in the coronavirus-hit Middle East.

The IMF said on Sunday that countries in the Middle East and Central Asia need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in government debt, exacerbated by the pandemic, threatens recovery prospects.

Lower demand and a slump in commodity prices eroded state finances last year. In the Middle East and North Africa, fiscal deficits widened to 10.1% of GDP in 2020 from 3.8% of GDP in 2019.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1% decline in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.7% decrease in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI finished 0.8% lower, with its top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU losing 1.7% each.

DIB, the largest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange a planned benchmark issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1.2%, dragged down by a 2.2% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, and a 5% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD as the stock went ex-dividend.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 1.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including market heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 2.2%.

Egypt's current account deficit widened to $4.8 billion in October-December from $3.2 billion in the same period in 2019, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA

ABU DHABI

DUBAI

QATAR

EGYPT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

KUWAIT

