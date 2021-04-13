MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials drag major Gulf markets lower

By Ateeq Shariff

April 13 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, as financial shares dropped after the International Monetary Fund warned of rising debt risks in the coronavirus-hit Middle East.

The IMF said on Sunday that countries in the Middle East and Central Asia need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in government debt, exacerbated by the pandemic, threatens recovery prospects.

Lower demand and a slump in commodity prices eroded state finances last year. In the Middle East and North Africa, fiscal deficits widened to 10.1% of GDP in 2020 from 3.8% of GDP in 2019.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.7%, weighed down by a 1% decline in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.7% decrease in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI finished 0.8% lower, with its top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) DISB.DU losing 1.7% each.

DIB, the largest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange a planned benchmark issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI declined 1.2%, dragged down by a 2.2% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, and a 5% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD as the stock went ex-dividend.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 1.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including market heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 2.2%.

Egypt's current account deficit widened to $4.8 billion in October-December from $3.2 billion in the same period in 2019, according to central bank figures released on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.7% to 9,838 ABU DHABI .ADI dropped 1.2% to 6,019 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.8% to 2,566 QATAR .QSI lost 0.2% to 10,481 EGYPT .EGX30 down 1.4% to 10,306 BAHRAIN .BAX added 0.4% to 1,468 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.2% to 3,718 KUWAIT .BKP declined 0.7% to 6,498

