MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials boost UAE stocks; Saudis down on petchems

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Stocks in United Arab Emirates rose on Tuesday, boosted by financial-services shares, while petrochemical stocks sent the Saudi market down.

On Sunday, Gulf stocks declined, with Kuwait falling the most in two years on their first day of trade following a U.S. attack in Iraq that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, ramping up tensions in the region.

With no immediate retaliation, some of the tension abated. That helped to push oil and gold prices lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI advanced 2%, driven by a 3.6% leap in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.4% gain by its largest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The Kuwait index .BKP rose 1.3% with most stocks on the index ending higher. National Bank Of Kuwait NBKK.KW rose 1.5% and Agility Public Warehousing AGLT.KW was up 1.8% after it was awarded a project to develop 1.2 million square meters of land.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI closed up 1% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 1.1%. Telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was up 0.7%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%, with Saudi British Bank 1060.SE dropping 2.2% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE down 1%.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.4% to 34.4 riyals ($9.17).

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.3% with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA shedding 1.1% and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA declining 2%.

Egypt's market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.1% to 8,199 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 1% to 5,057 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 2% to 2,745 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.3% to 10,382 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.5% to 1,592 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,948 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.3% at 6,809 points

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Larry King)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.