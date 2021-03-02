MIDEAST STOCKS-Financials boost Saudi; oil slips ahead of OPEC meet

March 2 (Reuters) - Financials helped put Saudi stocks on course for their biggest daily percentage gain in over three weeks on Tuesday as other Gulf markets traded mixed, with oil prices falling ahead of an OPEC meeting.

With worries over slowing demand in China dampening sentiment, markets traded on expectations that OPEC will agree to raise oil supply at Thursday's meeting, and Saudi index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell marginally. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1.1%, with materials stocks also helping to underpin gains.

Qatar's benchmark index .QSI fell 0.5%, dragged down by industrial stocks, while sentiment in Qatari banks remained upbeat a day after Moody's said that their profits will remain resilient in 2021.

The Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, rose 0.7% while Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA climbed 1.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI traded flat.

Damac Properties DAMAC.DU rose 2.5% a day after its board said it will consider increasing strategic stake in Damac International.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.8%, boosted by a gain in financial stocks.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

