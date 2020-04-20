MIDEAST STOCKS-Financial stocks weigh on Gulf amid low oil prices

April 20 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Monday, pressured by banking shares, in response to a fresh drop in oil prices as demand shrinks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent LCOc1 was down 90 cents, or 3.2%, to $27.18 a barrel.O/R

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI declined 2.1%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 2.4%. The bank posted a net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566.29 million) in first quarter, down from 2.74 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, net profit improved by 3%.

The drop in net profit was due to higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.

Among other stocks, developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slid 2.8%.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East's biggest travel and tourism fairs, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 2.4%, dragged down by a 4% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 1.1%. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE declined 1.2%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE traded 0.9% down.

The Saudi government sold to local banks only a small part of $7 billion of bonds issued last week amid fears of a liquidity squeeze caused by lower oil prices, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

In March, the kingdom's central bank said it had prepared a 50 billion riyal ($13.31 billion) package to help banks and small and medium-sized enterprises cope with the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 1.3%, as all stocks on the index fell. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA tumbled 3.3%.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7555 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

