MIDEAST STOCKS-Falls in bank shares keep Saudi index under pressure

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell sharply on Tuesday, extending losses for the third straight session with banking shares falling the most, while other major Gulf markets were little changed.

In Saudi Arabia, the stock market index .TASI dropped a further 1.6% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 2.2% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE decreasing 2.3%.

Saudi Cement Company 3030.SE declined 4.5%. On Monday the company had reported third-quarter net profit of 83 million riyals, up from 75.4 million riyals a year earlier but down about 10% from the second quarter.

But oil refiner PetroRabigh 2380.SE advanced 2.9% after reporting a more than 62% rise in its third-quarter net profit. The company attributed the increase to improved profit margins for refined products and an improvement in operational performance.

Conglomerate Savola Group 2050.Se jumped 6.6% after reporting third-quarter net profit of 221.8 million riyals, compared with a net loss of 50.7 million riyals a year earlier on higher sales and margins, an increase in the share of profit from associates and a reduction in currency exchange losses.

Extending losses from previous session, Dubai's main share index .DFMGI opened 0.1% lower as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in real estate.

Damac Properties DAMAC.DU declined 2.6% and Deyaar Development DEYR.DU dropped 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD adding 0.9%. On Sunday, the bank reported a 13% drop in third-quarter profit in line with analysts' forecasts. These were the second set of results since ADCB merged with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank.

Qatar's index .QSI also gained 0.1% with Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA increasing 0.9% and banking group Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA added 0.5%.

On Monday Masraf Al Rayan had reported marginal growth in nine-month net profit to 1.65 billion riyals ($453.30 million), compared with 1.63 billion riyals a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

