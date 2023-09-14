MIDEAST STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Saudi, Qatar extend losses

By Mohd Edrees

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Thursday, with energy stocks giving the index a last-minute boost after oil prices surged to their highest in 2023 on tight supply outlook, while Qatar extended losses to a third session.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf economy, rose more than 1% to hit $93 a barrel for the first time this year.

Brent crude LCOC1 was up 1.47% or $1.35 to $93.23 a barrel by GMT 1236. O/R

Last minute momentum in energy sector stocks helped Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI to recoup earlier losses as the index closed 0.3% higher.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco jumped 1.5%, while the world's largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation 1120.SE gained 0.9%.

Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies 2081.SE jumped 2.8% as the firm signed a 7.78 billion riyal ($2.07 billion) worth Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) Project with Saudi Water Partnership Company.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI settled 0.4% higher, bolstered by a 0.7% hike in Conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD, while E& (formerly known as Etisalat) ENAD.AD added 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the Qatari index .QSI shed 0.5%, falling for the third session in a row, as Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar lost 1.7% and Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank slipped 0.7%.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI eased 0.4%, dragged down by a 0.8% decrease in Dubai Electricity And Water Authority DEWAA.DU and a 2.6% slump in Islamic lender Mashreqbank MASB.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 0.9%, lifted by a 1.5% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

Real estate developer Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co TMGH.CA surged 11.7% to hit a more than six-year high, after signing an agreement on Monday with Saudi National Housing Company to develop a smart integrated and sustainable residential city with investment cost of SAR 40 billion riyals ($10.66 billion).

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

