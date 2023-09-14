News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Energy stocks lift Saudi, Qatar extend losses

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

September 14, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters

By Mohd Edrees

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Thursday, with energy stocks giving the index a last-minute boost after oil prices surged to their highest in 2023 on tight supply outlook, while Qatar extended losses to a third session.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf economy, rose more than 1% to hit $93 a barrel for the first time this year.

Brent crude LCOC1 was up 1.47% or $1.35 to $93.23 a barrel by GMT 1236. O/R

Last minute momentum in energy sector stocks helped Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI to recoup earlier losses as the index closed 0.3% higher.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco jumped 1.5%, while the world's largest Islamic lender Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation 1120.SE gained 0.9%.

Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies 2081.SE jumped 2.8% as the firm signed a 7.78 billion riyal ($2.07 billion) worth Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) Project with Saudi Water Partnership Company.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI settled 0.4% higher, bolstered by a 0.7% hike in Conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD, while E& (formerly known as Etisalat) ENAD.AD added 2.1%.

Meanwhile, the Qatari index .QSI shed 0.5%, falling for the third session in a row, as Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar lost 1.7% and Islamic lender Qatar Islamic Bank slipped 0.7%.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI eased 0.4%, dragged down by a 0.8% decrease in Dubai Electricity And Water Authority DEWAA.DU and a 2.6% slump in Islamic lender Mashreqbank MASB.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 0.9%, lifted by a 1.5% jump in Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

Real estate developer Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co TMGH.CA surged 11.7% to hit a more than six-year high, after signing an agreement on Monday with Saudi National Housing Company to develop a smart integrated and sustainable residential city with investment cost of SAR 40 billion riyals ($10.66 billion).

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,155

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,796

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.4% at 4,036

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.5% to 10,319

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.9% to 19,540

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged 0.1% to 1,931

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.3% to 4,726

KUWAIT

.BKP dipped 0.1% to 7,705

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider
