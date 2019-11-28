MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD drags Dubai; Egypt snaps losing streak

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended lower on Thursday, mirroring losses in global stocks and falling oil prices, with Dubai particularly hard hit by losses in top lender Emirates NBD.

On Thursday, a four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled after President Donald Trump signed into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, fuelling frictions with China.

China warned of "firm countermeasures".

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI declined 1.2% led by a 2.5% slide in Emirates NBD ENBD.DU. The bank has cut between 400-500 jobs since October, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The cuts have been across several areas of the bank, which employs 12,000 people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the process has ended, one of the sources told Reuters, as banks in the UAE reduce costs amid slower economic growth.

Elsewhere, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Air Arabia AIRA.DU were down 1.1% and 3.3% respectively.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded 0.7% higher, ending an eight-day losing streak. The country's largest lender Commercial International bank COMI.CA gained 0.4% and Emaar Misr Development EMFD.CA leapt 3.6%.

The developer signed two agreements with the Egyptian New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to establish two urban projects with total investments of 49.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.07 billion).

Exchange data on Thursday showed foreign investors as net buyers of Egyptian stocks.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.3% with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD shedding 2.2%, while United Arab Bank UAB.AD plunged 10%.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 0.2% as Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA and Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA were both down 1.9%.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI bucked the trend to close up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE adding 0.7% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE increasing 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI edged up 0.1% to 7,859 points ABU DHABI .ADI lost 0.3% to 5,031 points DUBAI .DFMGI fell 1.2% to 2,679 points QATAR .QSI down 0.2% to 10,148 points EGYPT .EGX30 added 0.7% to 13,849 points BAHRAIN .BAX rose 0.5% to 1,527 points OMAN .MSI slipped 0.5% to 4,064 points KUWAIT .BKP gained 1.1% to 6,519 points ($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.