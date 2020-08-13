World Markets
IHC

MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD buoys Dubai, other major Gulf markets also up

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai's index boosted by a leap in top lender Emirates NBD.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai's index boosted by a leap in top lender Emirates NBD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, led by a 2.5% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The bank is in preliminary discussions with Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY regarding the possibility of a potential acquisition of its existing shareholding in Blom Bank Egypt.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, however, retreated 1.2%, after it posted a second-quarter loss of 280 million dirhams. It was the company's third consecutive quarterly loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE adding 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE up 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, with aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD jumping 4.7%, on course to extend gains for a fourth straight session.

On Monday, the firm recorded a net profit of 670.3 million dirhams ($182.50 million) for the second quarter, up from 683,000 dirhams a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gained 2.3%. The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit made 484 million dirhams in the three months to June 30, compared with 476 million dirhams a year earlier.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.7% increase in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water

QEWC.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IHC

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular