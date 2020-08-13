MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD buoys Dubai, other major Gulf markets also up

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with the Dubai's index boosted by a leap in top lender Emirates NBD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.2%, led by a 2.5% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The bank is in preliminary discussions with Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY regarding the possibility of a potential acquisition of its existing shareholding in Blom Bank Egypt.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, however, retreated 1.2%, after it posted a second-quarter loss of 280 million dirhams. It was the company's third consecutive quarterly loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE adding 1% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE up 0.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, with aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD jumping 4.7%, on course to extend gains for a fourth straight session.

On Monday, the firm recorded a net profit of 670.3 million dirhams ($182.50 million) for the second quarter, up from 683,000 dirhams a year earlier.

Elsewhere, Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gained 2.3%. The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit made 484 million dirhams in the three months to June 30, compared with 476 million dirhams a year earlier.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.7% increase in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water

QEWC.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

