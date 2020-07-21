MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD Bank leads Dubai higher; Egypt extends gains

By Ateeq Shariff

July 21 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains for Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU after the emirate's biggest lender received regulatory approval to increase its foreign ownership limit.

The main share index .DFMGI in Dubai gained 1.1%, with Emirates NBD jumping 5.9% for its biggest intraday gain since April 9 after Monday's green light to lift its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 20%.

In the previous session, the lender retreated 1.9% on a 58% slide in second-quarter profit, having set aside more than $1.1 billion so far this year to cover expected bad loans in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.7%, extending gains from the previous session, with 22 of the 30 stocks in the index rising.

That included heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 2.4%.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday agreed on the need to maintain a ceasefire in Libya and avoid an escalation between the forces fighting there, Egypt's presidency said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.5% up, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 0.7% and 1% respectively.

Telecoms company Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) 7020.SE rose 2.6% and National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) 4030.SE was up 3.3% after both reported an increase in second-quarter profit.

The Saudi index had retreated on Monday after news that King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who is suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder, had been admitted to hospital.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.4%, helped by a 1.7% jump for the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD ahead of its board meeting to approve second-quarter financials.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.3%, driven by a 2.5% gain by petrochemicals company Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.5% to 7,417 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.4% to 4,257 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.1% to 2,089 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 9,396 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.7% to 10,558 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.7% to 1,303 points

OMAN

.MSI ended up 0.5% to 3,477 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.2% at 5,420 points

