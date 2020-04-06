MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar sends Dubai higher, Qatar outperforms

April 6 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market rose on Monday, backed by solid gains by property developer Emaar, while Qatar outperformed the region as most of the stocks on the index traded higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, led by a 4.2% rise in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU. The developer sold an 80% stake in its cooling business in the prime Dubai Downtown area to National Central Cooling Co (TABREED) TABR.DU for 2.48 billion dirhams ($675 million), the companies said on Monday.

Tabreed was down 3.5%.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, which declined 4.1%. On Sunday, the sharia-compliant lender said it has a $425 million exposure to troubled NMC Health NMC.L, while its subsidiary Noor Bank has a further $116 million.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.4%, helped by a 2% rise in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1.2%. Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA traded up 1.3%, while Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA advanced 2.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE ticked up 0.6% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.2%.

The kingdom and Russia were initially set to meet on Monday to discuss output cuts, but that has been pushed back to April 9 after they blamed each other for the collapse of talks in March.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Holmes)

