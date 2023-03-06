MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Dev boosts Dubai as Gulf markets rise; Egypt extends losses

By Shamsuddin Mohd

March 6 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday, shrugging of a decline in oil prices, with Dubai leading the gains after the biggest ever intraday increase in Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU, while the Egyptian index extended losses.

Oil prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, fell on Monday, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 trading down $1.30, or 1.5%, at $84.53 a barrel at 1210 GMT.

The demand concern could impact oil prices after China set lower-than-expected growth targets, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to adopt more hawkish monetary policies"

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended 0.4% higher, extending its rally to a fifth session. The index was lifted by gains in health care and banking stocks, with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE increasing 1.7% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE climbing 2.5%..

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1.1%, boosted by a 14.9% surge in Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU, its biggest intraday gain ever and the surge added 2.9 billion dirham ($789.67 million) to the company's market value.

The real estate developer on Monday announced a cash dividend of 52 fils per share for the fiscal year 2022.

The road tolls operator Salik SALIK.DU was also up 4.7%.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI rose 0.9%, its fifth positive day in a row, lifted by a 1.4% hike in UAE's top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD gained 0.8% as it intends to invest in Presight AI Holding's initial public offering (IPO).

IHC's unit Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD also advanced more than 4%.

The Qatari index .QSI, which traded after a session's break, gained 0.7%, as most of its constituent stocks moved in positive territory, including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, closed slightly lower to 0.1%, extending its losses to a third consecutive session, with Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA shedding 2.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.4% to 10,448

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.9% to 9,997

DUBAI

.DFMGI climbed 1.1% to 3,456

QATAR

.QSI hiked 0.7% to 10,695

EGYPT

.EGX30 eased 0.1% to 16,804

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,912

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.4% 4,833

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.1% to 8,167

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.